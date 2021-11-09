California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

