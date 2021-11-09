California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,767 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

