California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,080 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,294 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of 3D Systems worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.