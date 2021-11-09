California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,396 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,396 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Xerox worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

