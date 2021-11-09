California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,524 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.