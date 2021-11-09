Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 192.40 ($2.51). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.51), with a volume of 54,471 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.40.

About Cambian Group (LON:CMBN)

Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.