Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $229,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 136.02, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $164.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

