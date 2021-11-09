Canaccord Genuity Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $345.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.26.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $349.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.25 and a 200 day moving average of $271.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $17,202,708. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.