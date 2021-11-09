Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Sell

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $12.85 in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

CGC stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 64,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

