Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $49.37 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

