Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 96,934 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 127,544.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,934 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.