Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.84 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 368,232 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.