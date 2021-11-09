Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after buying an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after buying an additional 316,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Several equities analysts have commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

