Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.10.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

