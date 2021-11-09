Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 7,847 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Black Knight by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

