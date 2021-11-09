Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.34 Million Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at about $2,737,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 115.7% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALX opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.64. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.20 and a 52 week high of $308.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 125.35%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

