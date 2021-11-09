Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $2.04 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $14,054,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $7,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

