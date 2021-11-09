Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 401,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,636,207 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $11.79.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $12.85 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 131,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.