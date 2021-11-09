Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 401,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,636,207 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $11.79.
The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $12.85 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.
The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.
About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
