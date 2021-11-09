Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEED. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.12.

WEED stock opened at C$16.18 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$14.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

