CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.32.

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.96 on Monday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

