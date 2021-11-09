Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEN. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

NYSE:DEN opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 177,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.