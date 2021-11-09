Capital One Financial Weighs in on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 526,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $10,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 428,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $4,901,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

