Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
CPTP stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
