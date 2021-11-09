Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

CPTP stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

