Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have risen and outpaced the industry in the year-to-date period, thanks to its operational initiatives. The company has been deploying resources to expand offerings, upgrade distribution, create seamless omni-channel and digital capabilities, and deepen customer engagement. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year on year. The company was encouraged by the performance of all three luxury brands. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings view. Consumers’ return to active social lifestyle has spurred demand, and Capri Holdings looks well-poised to tap the same. Management now envisions revenues to be approximately $5.4 billion for fiscal 2022 compared with the previous forecast of $5.3 billion.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CPRI stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. Capri has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

