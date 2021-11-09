Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. On average, analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.41. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.