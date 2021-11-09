Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.29 target price for the company.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.36.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.