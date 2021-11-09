Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$5.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

TSE:CJ opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at C$922,573.27.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.