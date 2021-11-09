Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

