Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $1,048,863.28 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CDLX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.