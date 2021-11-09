CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of MTBCP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $31.10.
About CareCloud
