CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of MTBCP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.