CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CareDx were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,158 shares of company stock worth $1,467,390 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

CDNA stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

