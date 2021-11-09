CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 129,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CarLotz stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

