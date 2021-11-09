Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,105.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 190,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 751,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 152,180 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

