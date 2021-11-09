Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

