Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.14 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,578,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

