Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in FedEx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FedEx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average is $274.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

