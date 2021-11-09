Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

