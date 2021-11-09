Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,860 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $49,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after buying an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. 16,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,378. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

