Carry Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $102.69 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00109944 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

