Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Carter Bankshares worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 28.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 54.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

