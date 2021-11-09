Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.24 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.36. 125,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $172.58 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.