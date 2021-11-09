Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Cass Information Systems worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $654.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.81. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

