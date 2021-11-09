Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.13 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Castlight Health has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 in the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castlight Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 170.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Castlight Health worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

