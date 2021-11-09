Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.23% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATXS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

