Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -47.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NYSE:CDR opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $309.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

