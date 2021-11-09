Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 1,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,290. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 5,740.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.