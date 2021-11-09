Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CLLS stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

