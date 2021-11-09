Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives $1.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CELTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

