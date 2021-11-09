CGI (GIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

