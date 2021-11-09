CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 11.7% Higher

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) shares traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.43. 106,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 138,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$478.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CGX Energy news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,577.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.